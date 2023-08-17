 | Thu, Aug 17, 2023
Twila Kilgore tapped as interim USWNT coach

U.S. Soccer formally announced Vlatko Andonovski's resignation on Thursday and Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S women’s national team following the resignation. Kilgore is the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer’s top-level Pro License.

August 17, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Vlatko Andonovski, Head Coach of USA, talks to Crystal Dunn before the extra time during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Aug. 6, 2023, in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images/TNS)

Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S women’s national soccer team following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Thursday.

Kilgore, the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer’s top-level Pro License, was an assistant under Andonovski for 1 1/2 years and will lead the team while a search for a permanent coach is conducted.

Andonovski’s resignation comes less than two weeks after the United States was knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before.

