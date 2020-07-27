Menu Search Log in

At least 3 MLB games postponed in wake of Marlins virus outbreak

'I'm going to be honest with you. I'm scared.' - Dave Martinez, Washington Nationals manager

July 27, 2020 - 4:47 PM

The Phillie Phanatic watches the game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday, July 24. Photo by (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/TNS)

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins scrambled for roster replacements as they coped with a coronavirus outbreak. The New York Yankees had an unscheduled day off in Philadelphia while the home team underwent COVID-19 tests. The Baltimore Orioles were flying home from Miami without playing a game.

And Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez summed up the situation in a season barely underway.

“I’m going to be honest with you: I’m scared,” Martinez said.

