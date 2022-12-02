 | Fri, Dec 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

U.S. coach to use Dutch lessons at World Cup

The U.S. has played the Netherlands five times, all friendlies. The Americans lost four before rallying late for a 4-3 win in 2015. They have not reached the quarterfinals since 2002, losing round of 16 games in extra time to Ghana in 2010 and Belgium in 2014.

By

Sports

December 2, 2022 - 2:43 PM

USA coach Gregg Berhalter applauds the fans after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match against Iran at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Nov. 29, 2022. (Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals.

“I went to Holland just out of university and (was) totally unprepared for professional level soccer,” Berhalter said Friday. “If I wasn’t in Holland, I don’t think I would have had that building that really helped shape my ideas.”

Now 49, Berhalter will match tactics against Louis van Gaal, at 71 the oldest coach in the World Cup. Van Gaal guided the Netherlands to third place in the 2014 tournament and has won seven league titles with Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Related
November 10, 2022
April 1, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 18, 2019
Most Popular