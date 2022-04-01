US may play Ukraine

The United States will open its return to the World Cup against the winner of a European playoff among Ukraine, Wales and Scotland, then face England and Iran in high-profile rematches of games played during tournaments of the past quarter-century.

The 15th-ranked Americans were drawn Friday to start against the European playoff winner on Nov. 21, the tournament’s opening day in Qatar. The U.S. plays No. 5 England on Nov. 25 and closes the group stage against No. 21 Iran on Nov. 29.

“It’s a good group,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said.