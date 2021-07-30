 | Fri, Jul 30, 2021
U.S. women win soccer shootout thriller

July 30, 2021 - 1:13 PM

USA teammates rush to congratulate Megan Rapino and Team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher after a shootout victory over Netherlands in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Friday. Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times / TNS

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Megan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty in a shootout and the United States advanced to the semifinals of the women’s Olympic soccer tournament 4-2 following a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Miedema’s opening attempt in the shootout and then saved a shot from Aniek Nouwen before Rapinoe put her penalty away.

After Rapinoe scored, she turned to her teammates, folded her arms and grinned in triumph.

