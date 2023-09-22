 | Fri, Sep 22, 2023
Rapinoe’s legacy bigger than soccer

Megan Rapinoe was always unabashedly authentic during her soccer career, whether she was advocating for equal pay and racial justice or scoring an elusive goal off a corner kick. The 38-year old is also showing a more vulnerable side as she prepares to step away from the game. 

September 22, 2023 - 3:47 PM

The United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) on the field against Vietnam in a World Cup group match at Eden Park on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Phil Walter/Getty Images/TNS)

Whether she was advocating for equal pay and racial justice or just scoring a rare goal off a corner kick, Megan Rapinoe was always unabashedly authentic during her soccer career.

As she prepares to step away, the 38-year old Rapinoe is showing a more vulnerable side, too.

Rapinoe sobbed following the U.S. loss to Sweden at this summer’s Women’s World Cup, knowing it would be her final tournament with the national team. She was emotional again last weekend, playing her final rivalry match between her NWSL team, OL Reign, and the Portland Thorns.

