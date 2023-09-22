Rapinoe’s legacy bigger than soccer

Whether she was advocating for equal pay and racial justice or just scoring a rare goal off a corner kick, Megan Rapinoe was always unabashedly authentic during her soccer career.

As she prepares to step away, the 38-year old Rapinoe is showing a more vulnerable side, too.

Rapinoe sobbed following the U.S. loss to Sweden at this summer’s Women’s World Cup, knowing it would be her final tournament with the national team. She was emotional again last weekend, playing her final rivalry match between her NWSL team, OL Reign, and the Portland Thorns.