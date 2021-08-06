U.S. wrestler wins in Tokyo with stunning last-second move

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points.

When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist.

Steveson trailed Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out. The 21-year-old American remained composed and took control against his more experienced opponent, scoring on a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining, then another with less than a second remaining to win the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class final 10-8 on Friday night.