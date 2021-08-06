 | Fri, Aug 06, 2021
U.S. wrestler wins in Tokyo with stunning last-second move

American Gable Steveson came back from a 3-point deficit with a pair of crucial moves in the last second, earning the winning points — and the gold medal — as time ran out in Olympic freestyle wrestling.

By

Sports

August 6, 2021 - 1:44 PM

University of Minnesota wrester Gable Steveson.

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points.

When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist.

Steveson trailed Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out. The 21-year-old American remained composed and took control against his more experienced opponent, scoring on a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining, then another with less than a second remaining to win the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class final 10-8 on Friday night.

