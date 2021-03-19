Menu Search Log in

UCLA storms back to defeat Spartans

Michigan State could not hold an 11-point halftime lead Thursday, falling to UCLA in overtime to open the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins will take on BYU Saturday night.

March 19, 2021 - 12:07 PM

UCLA's Johnny Juzang (3) drives against Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) during the first half in the NCAA Tournament First Four game Thursday. Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images / TNS

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — UCLA showed plenty of fight in its overtime win over Michigan State in a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans showed some fight, too — among themselves.

After coach Tom Izzo and forward Gabe Brown carried a shouting match into halftime, the Spartans proceeded to blow an 11-point lead over the next 20 minutes. UCLA forced overtime on Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s three-point play with 3.3 seconds to go, then pulled away in the extra session for an 86-80 victory at Mackey Arena on Thursday night.

