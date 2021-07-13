 | Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Ukraine’s Olympic gymnast fails drug test

Oleg Verniaiev, who earned gold and silver medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics gymnastics competitions, said he has failed and drug test and will be out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. That could also rule him out of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Olympic champion gymnast Oleg Verniaiev is set to miss the Tokyo Games because he has been banned following a failed drug test.

The Ukrainian gymnast said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he tested positive for the banned substance meldonium and was banned after a ruling by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation, which hears disciplinary cases in the sport.

Verniaiev said the GEF “decided that the concentration of meldonium found in my body is sufficient to ban me for four years” and that the ban is backdated to run from November 2020. That could also rule him out of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

