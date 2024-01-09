 | Tue, Jan 09, 2024
Unbeaten Houston primed for Big 12 grind

The Houston Cougars are approaching the Big 12 season with confidence, as the second ranked team in the country and still unbeaten. Head coach Kelvin Sampson understands the grind that lies ahead.

Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars are unbeaten headed into Big 12 play. Photo by TNS file photo

Kelvin Sampson knows exactly what Houston is getting into now that the meat of the Big 12 schedule has arrived.

After the second-ranked Cougars rolled to an 89-55 win over West Virginia on Saturday in their first league game since making the move from the American Athletic Conference, they are hitting the road for a couple of tough matchups. They visit Iowa State, which has been bumping along just outside the Top 25, on Tuesday night before visiting TCU on Saturday night.

“The Big 12 thing is real, and it’s a great conference,” said Sampson, who shared a regular-season Big 12 title with Kansas while he was with Oklahoma, and led the Sooners to three consecutive Big 12 Tournament championships in the early 2000s.

