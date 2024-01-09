Unbeaten Houston primed for Big 12 grind

Kelvin Sampson knows exactly what Houston is getting into now that the meat of the Big 12 schedule has arrived.

After the second-ranked Cougars rolled to an 89-55 win over West Virginia on Saturday in their first league game since making the move from the American Athletic Conference, they are hitting the road for a couple of tough matchups. They visit Iowa State, which has been bumping along just outside the Top 25, on Tuesday night before visiting TCU on Saturday night.

“The Big 12 thing is real, and it’s a great conference,” said Sampson, who shared a regular-season Big 12 title with Kansas while he was with Oklahoma, and led the Sooners to three consecutive Big 12 Tournament championships in the early 2000s.