Uniontown tops MV Wildcats

February 12, 2021 - 1:51 PM

Marmaton Valley High’s Robert Cook (12) drives between Uniontown defenders Clay Sutterby (42) and Cade Goodridge (42) Thursday. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

MORAN — A young, paper-thin Marmaton Valley High squad knew it was in for a tough night with Uniontown coming to town.

The Wildcats’ foremost struggle this season — ball handling — corresponds with Uniontown’s biggest strength, a suffocating full-court pressure defense.

Add the loss of Wildcat sophomore guard Dylan Drake to a knee injury, depriving the Wildcats of one of their key ball-handlers, and you have the ingredients for a 67-32 defeat.

