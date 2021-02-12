Uniontown tops MV Wildcats

MORAN — A young, paper-thin Marmaton Valley High squad knew it was in for a tough night with Uniontown coming to town.
The Wildcats’ foremost struggle this season — ball handling — corresponds with Uniontown’s biggest strength, a suffocating full-court pressure defense.
Add the loss of Wildcat sophomore guard Dylan Drake to a knee injury, depriving the Wildcats of one of their key ball-handlers, and you have the ingredients for a 67-32 defeat.
