United States picked to host 2025 Club World Cup

The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025. It will be the first time the expanded FIFA tournament will have 32 teams. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners. 

June 23, 2023 - 2:36 PM

USA coach Gregg Berhalter applauds the fans after the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match against Iran at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Nov. 29, 2022. (Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the 2026 World Cup.

The United States will host the men’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico, and FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.

