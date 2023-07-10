US beats Canada 3-2 in shootout; advances to Gold Cup semifinals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt Turner told his American teammates not to worry when their match against Canada went to penalty kicks.

“He had the last word before we went out to the field,” U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan said. “It’s just encouraging the guys to stay calm, stay committed to what they’ve practiced.”

Turner stopped two penalty kicks, and the American beat Canada 3-2 in the shootout after a 2-2 draw Sunday night for a berth in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Panama. The U.S. had not won a shootout since 2005.