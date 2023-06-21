 | Wed, Jun 21, 2023
Venus, 43, gets wild card bid at Wimbledon

Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry. Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion and was a finalist at the grass-court major in 2017.

June 21, 2023 - 2:41 PM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry on Wednesday.

Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion and was a finalist at the grass-court major in 2017, two decades after her debut at the All England Club.

Ranked 697th, Williams beat 48th-ranked Camila Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) on Monday at the Birmingham Classic. It was her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years.

