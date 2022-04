HUMBOLDT — Survival was the word of the night at Humboldt Speedway.

While caution flags were a common theme during three of the night’s four A features, nearly all came down to the wire as drivers had to earn their way to Victory Lane.

The lone feature of the evening to go green the entire distance, Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuner class standout Brandon Vink turned back multiple challenges from Clint Haigler to pick up his second win in a row.