Volleyball action hits high gear

BURLINGTON — October is shaping up to be a special month on the volleyball court for Humboldt and Iola High’s programs.

The Lady Cubs and Mustangs were the last ones standing Saturday at the Burlington Invitational.

Humboldt emerged in the championship match over Iola, winning in straight sets, 25-19 and 25-13, to continued its torrid play of late.

The Lady Cubs went 5-1 Saturday, losing only to host Burlington in three sets, while cruising past McLouth, Baxter Springs, Fredonia and then the Mustangs. Humboldt High’s Laney Hull, foreground, skies for a kill attempt Saturday at a tournament in Burlington. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

By now, Humboldt’s exasperating start of the season — a 1-6 start, including five losses by third-set tiebreakers — is a distant memory. Humboldt exited Saturday’s tournament with 14 wins in its last 16 matches.

“We struggled a little at the beginning of the season with two new young setters, but we have really been playing well lately,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said. “Our timing has been much better and we are playing better overall.”

IOLA also is seeing things shaping up nicely. The Mustangs went 3-2 on Saturday, with dominating wins over Oswego and Lyndon sandwiched around a 25-21 and 25-20 setback against Fredonia.

It was enough to put the Mustangs in the semifinals, where they knocked off the host Wildcats in a thrilling 25-22 and 25-23 win to earn the championship round bid.

“It was good to get to the championship match,” Iola head coach Amanda Holman said. “We played some really good volleyball at times and let ourselves get in the way at other times.

“It was also really good to hold two different teams under double digits,” she continued. “That means we are limiting our own errors. We are on the right track and are closer to getting our team fully healthy and able to play their strongest positions again.”

BOTH Iola and Humboldt had plenty of contributors on the court.

Iola’s Reese Curry racked up 44 kills and 44 digs, along with five aces, two blocks and two assists.

Alana Mader had 33 kills, 20 digs, six blocks and three aces. She also put together a remarkable service game against Lyndon, with 16 successful serves in a row. “She had two aces there, but more importantly, her aggressive serving kept them out of system, and gave us free balls to terminate,” Holman said.

Others contributing:

Kaysin Crusinbery 7 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 28 digs, 28 assists; Elza Clift, 61 digs, 1 assist; Dally Curry, 9 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 28 digs; Zoie Hesse, 1 kill, 3 aces, 10 digs, Mariah Jelinek 3 kills, 1 ace, 28 digs, 1 assist; Lily Lohman 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 1 dig.