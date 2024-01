For the better part of a quarter, Crest High’s Lancers showed again just how potent they can be on the basketball court.

Two nights after knocking off highly touted Humboldt in the opening round of the War on 54 Tournament, the Lancers were taking it to another Class 3A school, Anderson County, in semifinal action.

But the Lancers could not maintain that momentum after racing to a 17-9 lead after one quarter.