War on 54 brackets set

Students wanting to take in the action at next week’s annual War on 54 Midseason Tournament will be able to do so free of charge.

All students — even those from the visiting schools, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade — will have their admission covered by the Johnson-Vaughn Law Office of Iola.

Games will be played next Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Iola High School and Iola Elementary School gymnasiums.

THIS YEAR’S bracket will bring a newcomer to the field, Fort Scott High School’s girls junior varsity squad. The Tiger JV’s participation was necessary because Marmaton Valley — one of the regular participants — is not fielding a girls basketball team this season.

While games against the JV will count for tournament play, they’ll be considered exhibition games by KSHSAA and will not count in terms of season standings.

SOME FAMILIAR foes will see each other rather quickly.

Iola’s Mustang squads will host Crest on Tuesday, with the girls tipping off at about 6:30 p.m., and the boys at 8 o’clock in the IHS gymnasium.

Yates Center and Humboldt girls will play each other at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the high school, followed by the Humboldt vs. St. Paul boys at 5 o’clock.

St. Paul’s girls play the Fort Scott JV at 3:30 p.m. at the IES gymnasium, followed by the Marmaton Valley and Yates Center boys at 5 o’clock.

Cherryvale and Anderson County’s girls play each other at the elementary school at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 8.

Times and locations of the semifinal games next Thursday will be determined after the opening round is complete.