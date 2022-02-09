 | Wed, Feb 09, 2022
Washington player charged in fatal accident

A week after announcing the new name of the franchise, one of Washington's more notable players turned himself in on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

February 9, 2022 - 9:03 AM

Deshazor Everett (22) of the Washington Football Team walks off the field after the NFL preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField on August 20, 2021, in Landover, Maryland. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett turned himself in to a Virginia jail on an involuntary manslaughter charge after an investigation found he was speeding before his sports car slammed into trees and rolled over, killing his passenger.

Everett, 29, was treated for serious injuries after the Dec. 23 crash. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, died at a hospital.

The investigation determined Everett was driving at more than twice the 45 mph  speed limit on Dec. 23 when his Nissan GT-R left the roadway in Chantilly, a sheriff’s statement said after the football player turned himself in Tuesday at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. 

