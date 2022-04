Mother Nature is once again wreaking havoc with high school sports schedules.

Iola High’s baseball and softball games set for 4:30 p.m. Friday against Chanute have been moved from Riverside Park to Allen Community College, where the diamdonds have artificial turf infields, better suited to handling wet weather.

In addition, baseball and softball games for Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center set for Thursday were postponed.