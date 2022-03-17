Welcome back, Zack

 | Thu, Mar 17, 2022
Greinke spent his first six seasons with the Royals before he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. For the past three years he's been with the Houston Astros. Over his 18 years, he's recorded 219 wins.

March 17, 2022 - 3:55 PM

Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke delivers against the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed six-time All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke to a $13 million contract for this season Wednesday, reuniting the left-hander with the club that drafted him in the first round two decades ago.

Greinke also can make up to $2 million in performance bonuses, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not disclosed.

The 38-year-old Greinke was the sixth overall pick of the Royals in the 2002 amateur draft, and he spent his first six seasons with the club, winning the Cy Young Award during his standout 2009 season. He was traded to the Brewers the following year for a package of players that formed the basis of the Royals’ back-to-back AL champion teams.

