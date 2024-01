A busy week continued Tuesday evening for Iola Middle School on the hardwood.

The Mustangs, who hosted a tournament on Saturday and Prairie View on Monday, returned to the court to host Wellsville for a tripleheader.

The Eagles swept all three games, defeating Iola’s eighth-graders 29-17. Colton Thompson led Iola with five points. Bently Zarhouni, Reed Clift and Mosiah Fawson added four points each.