West Elk defense topples Wildcat girls

West Elk's defense thwarted Marmaton Valley High's girls from start to finish. The Wildcats fell, 44-15, to conclude their preseason tournament.

December 11, 2020 - 11:33 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Kendall Scarf, center, goes up for a shot against West Elk Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MORAN — Tournament Week came to a painful finish for Marmaton Valley High’s girls on Friday in more ways than one.

The Wildcats were smothered by West Elk’s stifling defense, which limited Marmaton Valley to four field goals on the night in a 44-15 defeat.

The Wildcats also lost the services of Kayla Ard, one of Marmaton Valley’s key offensive threats, after she fell and hit her head on the floor during a battle for a rebound in the second quarter.

