Westerman shoots lights out

Yates Center’s Karter Westerman is headed to Colorado Springs for the Elks Regional Hoop Shoot.

It’s the next step after Westerman won the Elks Kansas State Hoop Shoot in Wichita earlier this month. Once Westerman advanced, the Iola Elks club raised around $1,500 to help send Karter and his family to Colorado Springs.

The Kansas competition was held at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita. Westerman, a fifth-grader at Yates Center Elementary School, has aspirations of playing basketball in middle and high school as well.