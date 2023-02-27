Westervelt, Mathes wrestle at state

Iola senior Wyatt Westervelt and Humboldt sophomore Cole Mathes competed at their respective wrestling state tournaments in Salina and Hays this past weekend.

Westervelt was taken down in a couple of matches in the 4A championship in the 190-pound weight class in Salina. It was the senior’s second straight showing at the state championship in Salina after also going out on the first day of last year’s tournament.

“I think this taught him the rewards of sticking with your goals and putting in the hard work to reach them,” said Iola head coach Jason Bates. “Every time you do that, you gain a little more confidence in yourself and gain self-reliance.”