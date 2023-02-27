 | Mon, Feb 27, 2023
Westervelt, Mathes wrestle at state

Iola senior Wyatt Westervelt and Humboldt sophomore Cole Mathes each wrestled at their respective state tournaments this past weekend. Westervelt qualified for a trip to Salina in back to back years and Mathes earned fifth place in Hays.

February 27, 2023 - 3:06 PM

The Iola High wrestlers at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina on Friday to watch their teammate, Wyatt Westervelt, far left, compete at the 4A state championship. COURTESY PHOTO

Iola senior Wyatt Westervelt and Humboldt sophomore Cole Mathes competed at their respective wrestling state tournaments in Salina and Hays this past weekend. 

Westervelt was taken down in a couple of matches in the 4A championship in the 190-pound weight class in Salina. It was the senior’s second straight showing at the state championship in Salina after also going out on the first day of last year’s tournament. 

“I think this taught him the rewards of sticking with your goals and putting in the hard work to reach them,” said Iola head coach Jason Bates. “Every time you do that, you gain a little more confidence in yourself and gain self-reliance.”

