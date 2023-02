SALINA — Iola High’s Wyatt Westervelt saw his decorated wrestling career end at the 4A state tournament today.

Westervelt fell in matches to Justin Degollado of Ulysses via pin at 1:07 of the first period, and to Jefferson West’s Keaton Shelman, by a score of 7-1 on consolation action.

Westervelt, who also qualified for state last year as a junior, ends his year with a 24-18 record.