GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with Mike Moustakas that includes an invitation to major league camp for spring training.

The White Sox announced the deal with the veteran infielder on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old Moustakas hit .247 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games with Colorado and the Los Angeles Angels last year.