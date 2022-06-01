 | Thu, Jun 02, 2022
Wiggins shines as spotlight grows

Andrew Wiggins started his NBA career as an under-achieving draft pick with Minnesota. But since being traded to Golden State, the former Kansas Jayhawk has elevated his game and is now a team leader for the Western Conference champions in 2022.

By

Sports

June 1, 2022 - 1:58 PM

Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (22) warms up before Game Five of the NBA Western Conference Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Photo by (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins hoisted his daughter Amyah into his arms and beamed as the Warriors were crowned Western Conference champions.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green each had hardware in their hands or they most certainly would have lifted Wiggins into the air to celebrate all he has meant to Golden State’s latest postseason run.

He defended Luka Doncic full-court. He drove and dunked on Doncic with an emphatic in-your-face one-handed slam. He is knocking down big shots and securing rebounds at the right times.

