MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s girls found a respite of sorts from their grueling late-season schedule Friday.

The Wildcats outscored the overmatched Altoona-Midway Jets, 20-0, in the first quarter and never looked back in a 56-10 whitewash.

The victory moves Marmaton Valley to 10-8 on the season with two more regular-season matchups remaining this week.. Prior to Friday, the Wildcats had dropped four of their last five.