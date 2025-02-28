Wildcat teams bow out

COTTONWOOD FALLS — Yates Center High’s basketball teams had a tough go of it as the Wildcat boys and girls both fell in their first-round matches of the Class 2A Substate Tournament.

In boys action, host Chase County put together an early 14-3 run to set the tone for a 56-30 victory.

The Wildcat girls, meanwhile, surrendered 30 first-quarter points and could not recover in a 66-12 defeat.

On the boys’ side, Yates Center’s Ben Cook led the way with 10 points, followed by Jarrett Birk with six, Evan McVey with five and Jermiah Jones with three. Jacob Smoot and Gavin Busteed added four each.

In the girls’ game, Chase County stretched its 30-7 lead to 49-8 at halftime.

Mckynzee Burkholder led Yates Center with four points, followed by Cayten Cummings and Jayda Rice with three each and Jaylynn Birk with one.