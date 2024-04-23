 | Tue, Apr 23, 2024
Wildcat track team competes at Jayhawk-Linn

Marmaton Valley High School's track and field team brought home several top medals Monday at the Jayhawk-Linn Invitational.

April 23, 2024 - 1:22 PM

Elizabeth Lewis throws the discus Monday at the Jayhawk-Linn Invitational. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley High’s track team continues to rack up medals aplenty as the 2024 season hits the home stretch.

On Monday, the Wildcat athletes were at the Jayhawk-Linn Invitational, where a cast of familiar faces once again led the charge.

Janae Granere was golden in the long jump while taking second in the 400-meter dash. Teammate Piper Barney brought home another gold in the 300-meter hurdles, took second in the triple jump and third behind Granere in the long jump. Sophia Heim was runner-up in the 3200-meter run.

