Wildcat track team competes at Jayhawk-Linn

MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley High’s track team continues to rack up medals aplenty as the 2024 season hits the home stretch.

On Monday, the Wildcat athletes were at the Jayhawk-Linn Invitational, where a cast of familiar faces once again led the charge.

Janae Granere was golden in the long jump while taking second in the 400-meter dash. Teammate Piper Barney brought home another gold in the 300-meter hurdles, took second in the triple jump and third behind Granere in the long jump. Sophia Heim was runner-up in the 3200-meter run.