 | Thu, Mar 21, 2024
Wildcat twosome honored

Marmaton Valley High's Tyler Lord and Payton Scharff were voted as the Iola Register's male and female athletes of the month for their work on the basketball court. Each will get a free specialty pizza at Rookies.

By

Sports

March 21, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Tyler Lord and Payton Scharff are the Iola Register's male and female athletes of the month. Photo by Richard Luken/Iola Register (left) and Eleanora Melani/MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s memorable basketball season had both its boys and girls teams ascending heights they hadn’t reached for several years.

The Wildcat boys advanced to the Class 1A-II State Tournament, the school’s first state tournament appearance in 23 years.

The Wildcat girls fell one game short of state, but their Class 1A-I Substate Championship game appearance marked the first time in recent memory the Wildcats had won multiple postseason games in one season.

