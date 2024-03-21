Wildcat twosome honored

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s memorable basketball season had both its boys and girls teams ascending heights they hadn’t reached for several years.

The Wildcat boys advanced to the Class 1A-II State Tournament, the school’s first state tournament appearance in 23 years.

The Wildcat girls fell one game short of state, but their Class 1A-I Substate Championship game appearance marked the first time in recent memory the Wildcats had won multiple postseason games in one season.