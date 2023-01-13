 | Fri, Jan 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Wildcats end with a win

Marmaton Valley Junior High ended its season with a 32-28 win over Jayhawk-Linn Thursday. The Wildcats also won the C team game and lost a B team matchup.

Sports

January 13, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Corbin Bowers looks to the hoop to take a shot for Marmaton Valley Junior High Thursday against Jayhawk-Linn. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys ended the 2022-23 season on  a high-note, winning a 32-28 thriller over visiting Jayhawk-Linn.

Thomas Allee scored 12 and Kaden McVey nine for the Wildcats, who erased a 17-13 halftime deficit in the second half. Jayhawk-Linn held a 24-23 lead after three quarters, but Marmaton Valley limited the visitors to a pair of field goals over the final quarter to secure the win.

Dagan Barney added six points and Cooper Scharff five for Marmaton Valley.

Related
January 10, 2023
December 14, 2022
December 9, 2022
December 14, 2021
Most Popular