Wildcats end with a win

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys ended the 2022-23 season on a high-note, winning a 32-28 thriller over visiting Jayhawk-Linn.

Thomas Allee scored 12 and Kaden McVey nine for the Wildcats, who erased a 17-13 halftime deficit in the second half. Jayhawk-Linn held a 24-23 lead after three quarters, but Marmaton Valley limited the visitors to a pair of field goals over the final quarter to secure the win.

Dagan Barney added six points and Cooper Scharff five for Marmaton Valley.