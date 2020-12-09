Menu Search Log in

Wildcats fall in opener

Marmaton Valley's basketball season opened on a disappointing note Tuesday. The Wildcat girls surrendered a late lead, while the boys saw Northeast pull away in the second and third quarters.

December 9, 2020 - 10:18 AM

MORAN — A late swoon did in Marmaton Valley High’s girls Tuesday evening.

The Wildcats opened their season in a hard-fought contest against Northeast-Arma, and led 27-24 after three quarters.

But the Vikings ended the game with a 20-11 run to pull out a 44-38 victory.

