Wildcats fall in opener

MORAN — A late swoon did in Marmaton Valley High’s girls Tuesday evening.
The Wildcats opened their season in a hard-fought contest against Northeast-Arma, and led 27-24 after three quarters.
But the Vikings ended the game with a 20-11 run to pull out a 44-38 victory.
