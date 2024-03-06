Wildcats fall in state playoffs opener

GREAT BEND — Marmaton Valley High’s romp through the 2024 postseason came to an end Wednesday, courtesy of a dominating Dighton defense.

The Wildcats, in their first state basketball appearance in 23 years, fell behind early, rallied a bit through the middle of the game, but ran out of gas in the second half.

The top-seeded Hornets ended Marmaton Valley’s season, 72-26, to advance to the Class 1A-II State Semifinals, which continue Friday at Barton Community College’s campus.