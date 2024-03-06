 | Wed, Mar 06, 2024
Wildcats fall in state playoffs opener

Top-seeded Dighton took out Marmaton Valley High's Wildcats in the first round of the Class 1A-II State Basketball Tournament Wednesday, ending MV's season. Dighton will play Friday for a berth in the state championship game.

By

Sports

March 6, 2024 - 3:50 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Tyler Lord (21), Brayden Lawson (35) and Daniel Fewins (45) surround Dighton's Carson Shimer Wednesday at the Class 1A-II State Basketball Tournament in Great Bend. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

GREAT BEND — Marmaton Valley High’s romp through the 2024 postseason came to an end Wednesday, courtesy of a dominating Dighton defense.

The Wildcats, in their first state basketball appearance in 23 years, fell behind early, rallied a bit through the middle of the game, but ran out of gas in the second half.

The top-seeded Hornets ended Marmaton Valley’s season, 72-26, to advance to the Class 1A-II State Semifinals, which continue Friday at Barton Community College’s campus.

