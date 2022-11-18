Wildcats fend off Kangaroos

MANHATTAN — Kansas State got behind some early hot three-point shooting and held off the University of Missouri Kansas City in the second half to take a 69-53 win on Thursday evening in Manhattan.

The Wildcats improved to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2019. Kansas State is also 20-1 all-time against UMKC and have won the past six matchups.

Keyontae Johnson was active early for the Wildcats after scoring the first eight points which helped take an 8-2 lead five minutes into regulation. Johnson’s scoring was highlighted by a slam dunk alley-oop for the first points of the night as well as a corner three.