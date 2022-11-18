 | Fri, Nov 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Wildcats fend off Kangaroos

Kansas State shot the ball well in the first half and held off a UMKC second half surge to take their third victory of the season on Thursday night and improve to an undefeated 3-0 mark.

By

Sports

November 18, 2022 - 2:23 PM

New Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang holds up a Wildcat hand symbol during his introductory news conference at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan on Thursday. Tang, a long time assistant at Baylor, replaces Bruce Weber, who resigned recently following a string of disappointing seasons.

MANHATTAN — Kansas State got behind some early hot three-point shooting and held off the University of Missouri Kansas City in the second half to take a 69-53 win on Thursday evening in Manhattan. 

The Wildcats improved to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2019. Kansas State is also 20-1 all-time against UMKC and have won the past six matchups. 

Keyontae Johnson was active early for the Wildcats after scoring the first eight points which helped take an 8-2 lead five minutes into regulation. Johnson’s scoring was highlighted by a slam dunk alley-oop for the first points of the night as well as a corner three. 

Related
November 8, 2022
October 21, 2022
August 22, 2022
December 1, 2020
Most Popular