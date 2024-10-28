Wildcats nab TRL, district titles with win

Marmaton Valley High’s Jaedon Granere carries the ball against St. Paul Friday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

ST. PAUL — Marmaton Valley High put the finishing touches on its second consecutive Three Rivers League crown and its first district title since 2012 Friday.

The Wildcats rolled past host St. Paul, 68-20, to wrap up the regular season, and securing the top seed in Kansas Class Eight Man-II, District 1 in the process.

Next up for Marmaton Valley (7-1) is a home game Thursday against Hartford (1-7) to open the Eight Man-II postseason bracket. The winner advances to play either Linn (3-5) or Frankfort (6-2) on Nov. 8.

Marmaton Valley High’s Mason Ferguson, right, blocks a St. Paul defender Friday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

CREST, meanwhile, secured a home playoff bid and second place in Eighth-Man-II, District 1 with a 70-24 romp over Waverly on Senior Night.

The Lancers (5-3) will host Lebo (6-2) Thursday to begin the postseason. The winner will play either Osborne (5-3) or Blue Valley Randolph (5-3) on Nov. 8.

YATES Center came up just short in its bid for its first win of the season, falling 22-20 to Flinthills. The Wildcats will wrap up the regular season at home Thursday in a Week 9 non-playoff matchup with Northeast-Arma.