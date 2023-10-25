Wildcats keen for playoff matchup

MORAN — After securing their first Three Rivers League title in 11 years, the Marmaton Valley High football team is getting set for their opening playoff game at home against Rural Vista (4-4) Thursday.

The Wildcats (6-2) are coming off a 76-28 win over St. Paul where they forced a fumble on the first drive of the game, which resulted in a Brayden Lawson touchdown. Marmaton Valley has scored fast all season, something they hope to continue in the playoffs.

“We want to get out on quickly, play fast and make teams catch up to us. Anytime we can get a fast start, it works in our favor,” Marmaton Valley head coach Max Mickunas said. “We want to crush their hope of winning by getting up early.”