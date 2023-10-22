Wildcats roar past TCU

MANHATTAN — One week after Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson rushed for an impressive five touchdowns, the Wildcats used a more balanced attack to demolish TCU at home Saturday, 41-3.

Kansas State (5-2) combined for 587 total offensive yards and six different Wildcats were involved in the scoring against TCU.

“We were firing on all cylinders and a lot of guys contributed,” Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said. “When a bunch of guys love each other and they don’t care who gets credit, really special things can happen and it happened tonight.”