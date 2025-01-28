Wildcats roll past SCC

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High continued its busy schedule in fine fashion Monday, topping visiting Southern Coffey County 64-24.

The win comes in the fourth of six games the Wildcats are playing in a 10-day period. Marmaton Valley (8-4) hosted Chetopa Tuesday and will host Oswego Friday.

The Wildcats opened Monday’s contest with a wallop, racing out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter. A 19-2 second-quarter run put the game out of reach.

Brayden Lawson led the charge with 21 points, followed by Jaedon Granere with 14 and Todd Stevenson with 10.

Charlie Nickel led Southern Coffey County with eight.

The Titans, also playing six games in 10 days, were back in action Tuesday at home against Oswego, and will host Altoona-Midway Friday.

Southern Coffey Co. (9-2-7-6—24)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Higdon 1/1 1 4 6

Boling 2 0 2 4

Winn 0 0 2 0

Snyder 0 0 1 0

Cy. Nickel 2 0 1 4

Newton 0 2 4 2

Ch. Nickel 4 0 2 8