ERIE — Marmaton Valley High’s bats were popping early Friday.

The Wildcats scored in every inning but one, sparked by Dominic Smith’s two-triple, five-RBI day in a 12-4 victory over Erie.

Alas, the Wildcats could not keep up the momentum in Game 2 against Erie starter Eli Montee, who allowed only three hits in Erie’s 11-1 victory.

The split puts Marmaton Valley at 4-10. The Wildcats were at Oswego for a doubleheader Monday, but results were not available by press time.