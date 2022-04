OSWEGO — Marmaton Valley High’s softball team hauled in plenty of runs and hits in a successful road venture Monday at Oswego.

The Wildcats swept Oswego, 17-4 and 19-4, to even MV’s record at 2-2 on the season.

It took a couple of innings for Marmaton Valley’s offense to find its groove in the opener. The Wildcats were scoreless until erupting for eight runs in each of the third and fourth innings to break away.