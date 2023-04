MOUND CITY — After being crushed in their first game, the Marmaton Valley High baseball team squeaked out a one-run victory at Jayhawk-Linn Thursday night.

The Wildcats were run-ruled in three innings in game one, 15-0, after Jayhawk-Linn scored nine runs in the second inning off Marmaton Valley pitcher Wyatt Ard. In game two, the Wildcats scored a late run in the top of the seventh to take a 9-8 victory.

Game one