Iola High senior quarterback Landon Weide is this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Mustang Award, as voted by his teammates for his leadership and character on and off the football field. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

When Mike Wilmoth retired at Wellington High School, he was presented with a ring to note his legacy as a long-time teacher and coach.

Many assumed he’d get it in red, the school colors of his beloved Wellington Crusaders, where over the course of his 42-year career in education, Wilmoth became the school’s all-time winningest baseball coach.

“No,” he replied. “I want it in Mustang blue.”