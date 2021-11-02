Winning ugly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes lamented two more turnovers and Chiefs coach Andy Reid a multitude of penalties, and just about everyone that stepped out of the Kansas City locker room vowed to turn around what’s been a disappointing season.

It almost sounded as if they’d lost to the Giants on Monday night.

Instead, the scuffling Chiefs rallied behind two fourth-quarter field goals from Harrison Butker, including the go-ahead 34-yarder with 1:07 left, and beat downtrodden New York 20-17 to even their record after eight games.