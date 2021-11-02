 | Tue, Nov 02, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Winning ugly

The Kansas City Chiefs got back in the win column against the New York Giants, but Patrick Mahomes' turnover struggles continued.

The penalty bug continues to bite the Chiefs.

By

Sports

November 2, 2021 - 9:33 AM

Harrison Butker (7) reacts with Tommy Townsend (5) of the Kansas City Chiefs after kicking the game-winning field goal during the second half against the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 20-17. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes lamented two more turnovers and Chiefs coach Andy Reid a multitude of penalties, and just about everyone that stepped out of the Kansas City locker room vowed to turn around what’s been a disappointing season.

It almost sounded as if they’d lost to the Giants on Monday night.

Instead, the scuffling Chiefs rallied behind two fourth-quarter field goals from Harrison Butker, including the go-ahead 34-yarder with 1:07 left, and beat downtrodden New York 20-17 to even their record after eight games.

Related
December 23, 2019
September 23, 2019
December 24, 2018
November 21, 2018
Most Popular