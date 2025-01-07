Winter hits local sports schedules

Wintry weather is keeping the winter sports action sidelined for some area schools.

While Iola High’s classes were in session, the Mustangs saw their Tuesday games postponed to Jan. 30 because Santa Fe Trail schools remained closed.

That will make Jan. 30, a Thursday, a particularly busy evening for local sports fans.

On top of the home basketball games, held in the IHS and Iola Elementary School gymnasiums, the Iola Mustang wrestling team will host Humboldt and Fredonia at the Iola Recreation Community Building at Riverside Park. Meanwhile, the Iola Middle School basketball Mustangs will host Burlington that same evening at the IMS gymnasium.

Iola’s middle-schoolers also saw their season disrupted after its season-openers were called off Monday because classes were canceled at both Iola and Anderson County. The games were reset for Tuesday, but had to be postponed a second time because Anderson County again called off classes.

The teams now will square off Jan. 28 in Iola.

Crest, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County all had school called off Tuesday because of weather, forcing those respective basketball games that night to be postponed. No makeup date information was immediately available.

The only area team in action Tuesday was Marmaton Valley, which traveled to Oswego for a boys basketball game. (Results were unavailable by press time and will be in Thursday’s paper.)

IOLA HIGH’S basketball squads return to action Friday at Osawatomie. The IHS wrestlers travel to Burlington Saturday.

Humboldt resumes play Friday at home against Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan, Marmaton Valley hosts Southern Coffey County’s boys, Crest’s teams are at Northeast-Arma and Yates Center goes to Oswego.

Humboldt’s wrestlers will travel to Erie Thursday and Burlington Saturday.

The IMS boys hoops teams are at Burlington Thursday.

ALLEN Community College’s women originally were slated to play last weekend at Crowder College, but that game, too, was canceled. The Red Devil women and men resume play Saturday at home against Fort Scott.