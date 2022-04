SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Bobby Witt Jr. Era of Kansas City Royals baseball will begin Thursday on opening day at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals announced Tuesday that they are promoting Witt, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2019, to the major leagues.

Witt’s debut figures to be the most anticipated in recent franchise history, perhaps surpassing that of Alex Gordon, who went from top prospect to franchise icon.