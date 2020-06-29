Bobby Witt Jr. included in 60-player pool for spring training 2.0

Bobby Witt Jr. is ranked as the 26th-best prospect in baseball by Baseball America, and will be present for Royals spring training during early July.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals didn’t make any completely shocking choices in who they will bring to Kansas City for the resumption of spring training this week, but the list did include top-rated prospect and 2019 first-round draft pick (No. 2 overall) Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt, a shortstop who was drafted out of high school last year, should still be in his first full season of professional baseball. He’s among the 28 position players included on the list.

Baseball America ranks Witt the 26th-best prospect in baseball in its latest top 100 (post draft).