Bobby Witt Jr. included in 60-player pool for spring training 2.0

By

Sports

June 29, 2020 - 9:15 AM

Erick Mejia (26) of the Kansas City Royals bats against the Oakland Athletics during a spring training game at HoHoKam Stadium on March 10, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS

Bobby Witt Jr. is ranked as the 26th-best prospect in baseball by Baseball America, and will be present for Royals spring training during early July.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals didn’t make any completely shocking choices in who they will bring to Kansas City for the resumption of spring training this week, but the list did include top-rated prospect and 2019 first-round draft pick (No. 2 overall) Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt, a shortstop who was drafted out of high school last year, should still be in his first full season of professional baseball. He’s among the 28 position players included on the list.

Baseball America ranks Witt the 26th-best prospect in baseball in its latest top 100 (post draft).

