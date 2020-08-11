Menu Search Log in

Witten ‘invigorated’ by new opportunity with Raiders

Jason Witten's return to the NFL will make its next stop in Las Vegas. The long-time Dallas Cowboys mainstay signed in the offseason with the Raiders.

By

Sports

August 11, 2020 - 9:39 AM

Jason Witten has signed to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, after spending 16 seasons with Dallas and one year as a TV analyst. Photo by Wikipedia.org

After following Jon Gruden into the “Monday Night Football” booth didn’t work out as well as Jason Witten expected, the veteran tight end hopes playing for Gruden leads to more success.

Witten made the move to Las Vegas this offseason to join the Raiders following 16 seasons with Dallas interrupted by the one year in the ESPN booth.

“I’m invigorated by this challenge and where I’m at in my career,” Witten said Monday. “It made a lot of sense from the fit, the role and the presence that I could have. I didn’t really overthink it and it’s just a great opportunity to go in there and compete and I’m very fortunate for that, and I’ll challenge myself to play at a high level even where my age is and it’s been a lot of fun for me.”

Related
June 23, 2020
May 8, 2020
April 2, 2020
March 17, 2020
Trending