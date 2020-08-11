Witten ‘invigorated’ by new opportunity with Raiders

After following Jon Gruden into the “Monday Night Football” booth didn’t work out as well as Jason Witten expected, the veteran tight end hopes playing for Gruden leads to more success.

Witten made the move to Las Vegas this offseason to join the Raiders following 16 seasons with Dallas interrupted by the one year in the ESPN booth.

“I’m invigorated by this challenge and where I’m at in my career,” Witten said Monday. “It made a lot of sense from the fit, the role and the presence that I could have. I didn’t really overthink it and it’s just a great opportunity to go in there and compete and I’m very fortunate for that, and I’ll challenge myself to play at a high level even where my age is and it’s been a lot of fun for me.”