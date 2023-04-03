 | Mon, Apr 03, 2023
Women look ahead after Masters inequality protests 20 years ago 

It's been 20 years since the biggest controversy in Masters history. Martha Burk protested the all-male membership at Augusta National. Nine years later, the club had its first female members. 

April 3, 2023 - 2:02 PM

Jordan Spieth runs across the tributary to Rae's Creek to the 13th green during his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Augusta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It started with a letter that Martha Burk figured would never see the light of day.

When she mentioned the all-male membership at Augusta National, the National Council of Women’s Organization didn’t even vote on whether to take action.

“It was a very casual conversation at the end of a board meeting,” Burk said in a recent interview. “I had found out about this club and said I was thinking about writing a letter. Everyone said, ‘Fine, write the letter.’ I never expected my letter to go anywhere. I thought in a few years I might have followed up with a phone call.”

